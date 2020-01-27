Watch: CAA protestor at Amit Shah’s rally in New Delhi reportedly beaten up with iron chairs
The incident took place in the Babarpur Assembly constituency.
An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestor was reportedly beaten up with iron chairs by those who support the law, during the Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s election rally in New Delhi on Sunday when
Videos of the incident posted on social media suggests that Shah instructed his security officials to take the protestor away safely. The incident took place in Babarpur Assembly constituency, India Today reported.