Watch: BJP workers paid a visit to a lawyer's home in Chennai to 'explain CAA'. Here's what happened How lawyer Elizabeth Seshadri greeted the visitors. Scroll Staff An hour ago Be warned - BJP gangs are on the prowl. I got a home visit this morning. They wanted to 'explain the CAA'. Unfortunately they took me by surprise, so my farewell was polite by my nature 😂. Next time I promise to be a gangster. #NoCAANoNRC pic.twitter.com/VPmcxCyRsC— Elizabeth Seshadri (@lizsesh) January 26, 2020