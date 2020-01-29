A major controversy broke out on Tuesday evening when comedian Kunal Kamra heckled Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami during an IndiGo flight to Lucknow and then posted the video on his social media channels.

Shortly after the video went viral, IndiGo airlines responded to the incident by putting the comedian on a no-fly list for six months.

As a debate erupted on social media, a 2017 video of a Republic TV reporter insistently questioning RJD politician Tejashwi Yadav during a flight went viral. As seen in the video, when Yadav told the reporter that the aircraft was not an appropriate place for an interview and that they should not disturb other passengers, she responded, “It’s not about disturbing. I’ll only take two minutes.”

No action was taken against the Republic TV crew. Despite constant pleas from the flight attendants, Yadav was accosted for almost two minutes, and the exchange was featured as “Republic political super exclusive” on the television channel.

