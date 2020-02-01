Air India lands in Wuhan.



Pilot first reaction : airport is khaali. pic.twitter.com/Iz63oHKn2k — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 31, 2020

While the region of Wuhan stays under lockdown, as the epicentre of the coronavirus disease, India sent a flight on February 1 to evacuate Indian citizens in China. The flight that landed in India on Saturday morning had three minors, 211 students and 110 working professionals, an airline spokesperson said.

Six Indians were offloaded before the plane took off, as screening showed they were running a high temperature, reported ANI. The remaining passengers will be kept in isolation for 14 days at the Indo-Tibetan Border Force centre in Chhawla in Delhi.

In a video taken during the landing of the Air India flight in Wuhan, the first reactions of the crew can be heard. “Khaali hai [It’s empty],” said one of the pilots, as the aircraft taxied across a seemingly deserted airport.

Coronavirus: 'We are putting on a brave face but we are scared,' say those under lockdown in Wuhan



Coronavirus: Air India plane evacuates 324 Indians from Wuhan, six offloaded due to fever