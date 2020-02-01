Around the Web Watch: American wealth inequality among classes explained, using a dessert pie On a CBS segment, American mall-goers were asked to predict the distribution of wealth in the country, using pieces of pie. Many were shocked to learn the truth Scroll Staff An hour ago WEALTH INEQUALITY: The richest 1% controls more wealth now than at any time in more than 50 years. But what does wealth inequality really look like?@TonyDokoupil turned America’s economic pie into a real one and asked people a simple question: Who gets what? pic.twitter.com/scGPKcHbie— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 31, 2020 Also readHow a radical legal ideology gave rise to economic inequality in the US Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Economic Inequality Read Comments Print