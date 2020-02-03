Fire on river. Burhi Dihing river caught fire at Naharkatia, Assam, due to oil pipe blast in last three days. But no one cares. pic.twitter.com/lym6NvNye7 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) February 2, 2020

The Burhi Dihing river in Assam’s Naharkatia has caught fire from an oil pipeline blast, India Today reported. According to local residents, oil from the Duliajan plant of Oil India Limited was transferred via a water pipe that was connected with the river. It is possible that the crude oil was set on fire after it came in contact with the river, the report added.

Social media reports suggest that the fire has been burning for three days with no relief measures in sight.