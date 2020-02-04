‘Real guardian of our Constitution’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s viral Lok Sabha speech wins Twitter
‘My words will be incomplete if I don’t highlight the abysmal state of the economy.’
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra delivered yet another powerful speech in Lok Sabha on Monday when she accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of “lacking humility”.
Moitra’s speech mainly focussed on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the government’s high-handedness in dealing with the nationwide protests that the legislation has triggered. Moitra also addressed the “abysmal state of the economy” during her ten-minute-long speech.
The parliamentarian’s speech was widely circulated on social media and earned her immense praises.