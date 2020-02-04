#Watch | Delhi cop taken "hostage" on car bonnet for 2 km, video goes viral.



A Delhi traffic police officer had to jump on the bonnet of a car and then cling to it for two kilometres as the driver tried to, first, knock him down, and then shake him off news agency IANS reported. The incident took place in November 2019 but a recent viral video had prompted the authorities to start an investigation into the matter, the report added.

The incident was reported from Delhi’s Nangloi area. The policeman was injured in the incident, the report added, while the car and driver fled.