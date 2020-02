This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

A lioness and her two cubs were recently caught on camera making way for a motorcycle while walking on a road. The video went viral on social media.

The incident was recorded in a village on the outskirts of the Gir Forest in Gujarat. It was posted on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.