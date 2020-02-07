Passengers on board an IndiGo flight held up posters condemning the flying ban on comedian Kunal Kamra. The incident took place on a Varanasi-New Delhi flight on Thursday, Patrika.com reported.

On January 28, Kamra had accosted television anchor Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. The comedian posted a video of the incident, leading to a ban on his flying on IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir.

