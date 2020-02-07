Watch: Passengers onboard an IndiGo flight protest against flying ban on comedian Kunal Kamra
The comedian was banned by four Indian airlines for accosting TV anchor Arnab Goswami.
Passengers on board an IndiGo flight held up posters condemning the flying ban on comedian Kunal Kamra. The incident took place on a Varanasi-New Delhi flight on Thursday, Patrika.com reported.
On January 28, Kamra had accosted television anchor Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. The comedian posted a video of the incident, leading to a ban on his flying on IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir.
