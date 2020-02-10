Play

After activists protested loudly (above and below) during screenings of the film Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which portrays episodes from the lives of members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the director responded with a long statement on Facebook. He wrote:

“This is the truth of a community which despite going through such trauma did not pick up a gun or spread hate. Shikara is an attempt to do the same – to speak of unimaginable pain without sowing the seeds of violence and animosity. And to begin a conversation that will hopefully enable Kashmiri Pandits to return to Kashmir.”