Watch: In a surprise performance, Eminem sings eighteen-year-old song ‘Lose Yourself’ at Oscars 2020
The confused looks on the faces of many celebrities were not spared by the Twitterati.
Rapper and singer Eminem showed up at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony with a surprise performance on his 2002-song Lose Yourself.
The performance sparked a debate on social media, and many Twitter users pointed out that even those in attendance at the 2020 Oscars were confused about Eminem’s choice of song for his performance.
Eminem, however, clarified why he chose to sang Lose Yourself eighteen years after it came out and won an Oscar in a tweet after his performance. The rapper had not attended the 2003 Oscar Awards ceremony when the song had won in the Best Original Song category.