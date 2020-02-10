Eminem just made the stage on fire🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VuXzOJNIIZ — 3laa 3bbas (@3laaferguson) February 10, 2020

Rapper and singer Eminem showed up at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony with a surprise performance on his 2002-song Lose Yourself.

The performance sparked a debate on social media, and many Twitter users pointed out that even those in attendance at the 2020 Oscars were confused about Eminem’s choice of song for his performance.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance... 😂😂pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2020

Eminem, however, clarified why he chose to sang Lose Yourself eighteen years after it came out and won an Oscar in a tweet after his performance. The rapper had not attended the 2003 Oscar Awards ceremony when the song had won in the Best Original Song category.