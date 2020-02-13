What a unique way to smuggle currency. @CISFHQrs recovers about R 45 lakh hidden in peanuts, biscuits from a passenger at @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/DS5aT3Sbeu — Faizan Haidar ET (@FaiHaider) February 12, 2020

The Central Industrial Security Force seized a variety of eatables at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, February 12. An assortment of currency notes, including Saudi Riyals, Qatari Riyals, Kuwaiti Dinars, Omani Riyals and Euros were extracted from peanuts, biscuits, and even cooked mutton curry.

According to reports, the seized currency is worth roughly Rs 45 lakh, and was recovered from a passenger named Murad Alam, who had a tourist visa for Dubai. He has apparently made multiple trips between Dubai and other foreign locations in the past.

Videos (above and below) show seized peanuts being cracked open to reveal meticulously rolled bank notes. Each note comes out crisp, and was rolled to fit snugly inside the peanuts.

CISF officials also broke apart pieces of mutton, which was cooked into a curry. The “bones” in the meat turned out to be cylindrical objects holding more foreign currency. Sealed biscuit packets revealed bank notes rolled into cylinders too.

Alam and the seized currency notes have both been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation. A resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Alam told CISF officials that he worked as a casual labourer and was carrying the food items in his bag on the directions of one of his bosses, Hindustan Times reported.

