Watch: Bajrang Dal, VHP activists drive away couples, vandalise shops to oppose Valentine’s Day
The incidents took place in several cities.
On Valentine’s Day, February 14, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad caused mayhem in public spaces in several cities, apparently opposing ‘Valentine’s Day culture.’
In Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh, workers took out rallies shouting “Valentine Day murdabad.” According to reports, they also burnt red stuffed toys and hearts in protest.
The Gujarat chapter of these anti-Valentine’s Day protests, however, had a more aggressive tone. Videos (above and below) show members chasing away couples spending time together in parks and on a riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Several Bajrang Dal activists were taken into preventive custody when they tried to take out a rally against Valentine’s Day celebrations at Neredmet, Telangana.
In Hyderabad, Telangana, organisation members were seen destroying a mall’s property (video below), including Valentine’s Day installations in the Gachibowli area. No arrests have been made there so far.