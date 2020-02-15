At the anti-CAA protest site in Washermanpet few minutes ago. Protesters demand that those arrested be released. @the_hindu @THChennai pic.twitter.com/1oa57QjjbY — Udhav Naig (@udhavn) February 14, 2020

Chennai policemen were caught on camera using batons on CAA-NRC-NPR protestors at Washermenpet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on February 14, 2020. Washermenpet has seen a Shaheen Bagh-modelled women-led sit-in protest. According to reports, thousands had gathered in protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR – after the police crackdown, many chose to stay all night at the venue.

The situation escalated after some protesters were reportedly removed by force from the protest site, leading to an altercation with the police. Numerous protestors were also detained, after which more civilians gathered to demand their release.

In footage from the incident (above), police personnel can be seen surrounding and kicking individual protestors, some of whom continue to be kicked even after falling to the ground. Four policemen have also been injured in the clash, say reports.

Following news of the police crackdown and alleged violence, there were large gathering across Tamil Nadu to condemn the alleged police assault on peaceful protestors. Key road junctions in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Mettupalayam, Villupuram saw protests (videos below).

#AntiCAAprotests at 10:30 near Pencil Factory in Washermenpet. As cops have put signal jammers, communication has been blocked. Need to come at least 100 metres away from protest spot for using twitter. Protests are gaining momentum here. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/KDJgEPlXlM — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) February 14, 2020 In the hours before the police crackdown at Washermenpet.

Protests happening right now against police brutality at Ice House Junction, near mosque in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/it8NbRsEY8 — Sami (@SAMI_hadyh) February 14, 2020

1: 30 am, Chennai. Sounds of azadi ringing in the air. Hundreds of women gather along with men to protest CAA, NRC. Women here allege being roughed up by the police. @thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/t8ReJh7wVJ — Manasa Rao (@manasarao) February 14, 2020