Watch: Police crackdown at Chennai’s anti-CAA protest fuels demonstrations across Tamil Nadu
Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh-inspired protest at Washermenpet saw the police in action with batons late at night on February 14.
Chennai policemen were caught on camera using batons on CAA-NRC-NPR protestors at Washermenpet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on February 14, 2020. Washermenpet has seen a Shaheen Bagh-modelled women-led sit-in protest. According to reports, thousands had gathered in protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR – after the police crackdown, many chose to stay all night at the venue.
The situation escalated after some protesters were reportedly removed by force from the protest site, leading to an altercation with the police. Numerous protestors were also detained, after which more civilians gathered to demand their release.
In footage from the incident (above), police personnel can be seen surrounding and kicking individual protestors, some of whom continue to be kicked even after falling to the ground. Four policemen have also been injured in the clash, say reports.
Following news of the police crackdown and alleged violence, there were large gathering across Tamil Nadu to condemn the alleged police assault on peaceful protestors. Key road junctions in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Mettupalayam, Villupuram saw protests (videos below).