A video from Dubai-based jet company Jetman Dubai shows a pilot, Vince Reffet, using a jet-powered, carbon-fibre suit to launch off the ground and fly 6,000 feet in the air.

According to the company, Reffet had reached a height of 100 meters in 8 seconds, 200 meters in 12, 500 meters in 19, and 1000 meters in 30 seconds – at an average speed of 130 knots.

Controlled by the human body, the equipment enables the flier to reach speeds of 400 kilometres per hour, as well as to hover, change direction and perform loops.

After taking flight at the aerial centre by Jumeirah Beach, Reffet hovered five metres above the Arabian Gulf for about 100 seconds, reported Gulf Today.

Demonstrating stops, turns and backward moves, he eventually landed on the Skydive Dubai runway.

