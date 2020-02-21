#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan said on Thursday, February 20, in the context of CAA protests, “To those saying we have only put our women at the forefront – only the lionesses are out and you’re already sweating. Imagine what would happen if we all came together. We are 15 crore, but that can outweigh 100 crore, remember that.”

Numerous websites interpreted this as a threat averring that the Indian Muslim community outweighs the rest. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in attendance at the rally in Karnataka’s Gulbarga district, reportedly covered his face in reaction to Pathan’s comments.

“Waris Pathan is the last person who will speak against any religion or the country,” said Pathan in response. “My statement is being misconstrued and twisted. I am not apologising.”

