#WATCH "What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims&wasn't listening to me,"father of Amulya (who raised 'Pakistan zindabad'slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today). He was confronted by unidentified men who were standing around him while he made the statement. pic.twitter.com/S0OQ2SpUXT — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

A group of unidentified men confronted the father of Amulya Leona, the woman who shouted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-Citizenship Act rally in Bengaluru on Thursday, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP, however, denounced her action and asserted, “We are for India”.

Leona’s father stated that he had not been in touch with her for five days. Heckled by the men who confronted him, he said, “Let the law take its course. I will not get a lawyer for her or help her get bail.” Leona has been charged with sedition by the Bengaluru Police.

The men also made Leona’s father say, “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, asking him to shout the words “loudly, with affection and without fear”.

Here is the full video of Leona saying “Pakistan Zindabad” at the rally in Bengaluru and others, including Owaisi, attempting to stop her.