Watch the ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ a dangerous TikTok challenge that has recently gone viral
The challenge involves weaving left and right while driving in rhythm with a song.
Video trends on TikTok have often proven dangerous, and some have caused deaths to users trying to do stunts for their videos.
After the recent ‘Skullbreaker’ challenge (video below) which involves tripping an unsuspecting participant until they fall on their head, comes the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ (above).
The challenge involves swerving the car’s steering wheel in whichever direction the lyrics of the song mentions. For example, when the song goes “slide to the left” the driver makes a turn accordingly.
According to New York Post, this latest social media trend has not caused any accidents so far. TikTok warns viewers on several clips that “The action in this video could result in serious injury.” However, the platform has not yet taken down any of the videos.