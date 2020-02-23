@bethanyygarcia So i told my friends I was ganna show them how to do the Cha cha slide inside the car and they had no idea what I meant🤣🤣 #fyp ♬ original sound - bethus333

Video trends on TikTok have often proven dangerous, and some have caused deaths to users trying to do stunts for their videos.

After the recent ‘Skullbreaker’ challenge (video below) which involves tripping an unsuspecting participant until they fall on their head, comes the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ (above).

The challenge involves swerving the car’s steering wheel in whichever direction the lyrics of the song mentions. For example, when the song goes “slide to the left” the driver makes a turn accordingly.

According to New York Post, this latest social media trend has not caused any accidents so far. TikTok warns viewers on several clips that “The action in this video could result in serious injury.” However, the platform has not yet taken down any of the videos.