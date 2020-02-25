STUDENTS AT THE PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY SIT IN BEING MANHANDLED AND HERDED INTO POLICE VANS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/1Z3TgzOHGJ — rituja (@Chamelea22) February 25, 2020

Students of Pondicherry University protesting against a fee hike were manhandled and loaded into police buses on day twenty of their indefinite strike. The students’ council of the university posted on Twitter that the protestors were not being allowed to use the washrooms, or re-enter the campus after going out, thus leaving them with “no food and very little water”. The council also warned of heavy CRPF deployment on the campus.

The CRPF has actively cut off access to all facilities, trumping the authority of the police. Forces still flooding the Admin Block. — Students Council - Pondicherry University (@SC_PondiUni) February 25, 2020

The students’ council of the university had given a call for an indefinite strike against the fee hike, which started on February 6.

forced into vans, manhandled, pushed, pinched, hurt, clothes torn. These are students peacefully protesting a fee hike at Pondicherry University pic.twitter.com/qO3bPR9z9o — rituja (@Chamelea22) February 25, 2020