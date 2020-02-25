Watch: Pondicherry University students manhandled, assaulted on day 20 of strike against fee hike
Students have been protesting against the fee hike since February 6.
Students of Pondicherry University protesting against a fee hike were manhandled and loaded into police buses on day twenty of their indefinite strike. The students’ council of the university posted on Twitter that the protestors were not being allowed to use the washrooms, or re-enter the campus after going out, thus leaving them with “no food and very little water”. The council also warned of heavy CRPF deployment on the campus.
The students’ council of the university had given a call for an indefinite strike against the fee hike, which started on February 6.