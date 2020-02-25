This how rioters are roaming fearlessly on roads and destroying the city, and blatantly saying "Humare Saath Police Bhi Hai"



Do we need more evidence on the role of police?

At least eight people have been killed so far in riots in North East Delhi that began on Sunday after an inflammatory speech by local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra. Many residents have blamed the Delhi Police not only for inaction in controlling the violence but also for siding with the perpetrators.

In a video posted on Twitter, a man who seems part of a stone-throwing mob explicitly claims that they have the support of the police. The man recording the video shouts, “Police prashaasan zindabad” (up with the police force), besides slogans declaring his ideological position.