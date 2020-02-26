Watch: Delhi Police announces shoot at sight orders amidst violence in North East Delhi
On the third day of continuous violence in the capital city, a curfew was imposed in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and Karawal Nagar.
As violence continued into a third day in North East districts of Delhi, with the death toll rising, police personnel were seen announcing “shoot at sight” orders in the area. A curfew was imposed upon four violence-hit areas – Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and Karawal Nagar.
After some confusion over reports of withdrawal of a shoot-on-sight order, news agency ANI issued a correction saying that the order was, in fact, in place.
