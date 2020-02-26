As violence continued into a third day in North East districts of Delhi, with the death toll rising, police personnel were seen announcing “shoot at sight” orders in the area. A curfew was imposed upon four violence-hit areas – Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and Karawal Nagar.

After some confusion over reports of withdrawal of a shoot-on-sight order, news agency ANI issued a correction saying that the order was, in fact, in place.

‘आपके मजमे को ग़ैरक़ानूनी करार दिया जाता है, आप पर क़ानूनी कार्यवाई भी की जाएगी, लाठी चार्ज किया जाएगा, आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े जाऐंगे और आवश्यक पड़ने पर फ़ाइरिंग भी की जाएगी’-दिल्ली पुलिस।

एक और वीडियो में ऐलान। pic.twitter.com/3MQNfJ3rLN — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) February 25, 2020

