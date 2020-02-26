Look at what this trader had to say when a shop run by a Muslim, located next to a market owned by him, came under attacked. He not only intervened and handed over the arsonist to police, but also had a message to share. Pls listen: pic.twitter.com/C0U0ZCtnKe — Sourav Roy Barman (@Sourav_RB) February 26, 2020

As news of cases of extreme violence, arson, and looting, specifically in shops and houses owned by Muslims in North East Delhi kept pouring in through Tuesday, a trader from the area was recorded on camera saying that the violence was a result of the negligence of Delhi Police.

“This violence is due to the negligence of Delhi Police,” said the man in the video, who owns a portion of the market where a shop run by a Muslim was ransacked. “They are not reaching the troubled areas on time and are unable to control the situation. The mob is inciting violence in the name of Hindus and disrespecting them. These people belong to a specific political party.”

Here are more videos from the violence across the area on Tuesday.

