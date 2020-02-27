Viral Video ‘Joking is better than killing’: Comic Saloni Gaur as Nazma Aapi on recent mob violence in Delhi ‘There’s no point to this video really, because those who are fighting won’t watch – they get all their news from Whatsapp.’ Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Sab bolenge ye joke karne ka time nahi hai par mujhe bas yehi aata hai. Itne provoking videos aa rahe hain har taraf se, unse to better hi hai ye!#DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/syS99Eenrg— NAZMA AAPI (Saloni Gaur) (@salonayyy) February 26, 2020 Also watchBudget 2020 explained by ‘Nazma Aapi’, played by comic Saloni Gaur Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nazma Aapi Saloni Gaur Delhi Violence Comedy Read Comments Print