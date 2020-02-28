Times Network reporter Parvina Purkayastha was heckled and manhandled by supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra after she attempted to question him at Jantar Mantar February 27.

Mishra has faced criticism and an FIR plea against him and three other leaders after incendiary speeches and sloganeering that many hold incited the recent violence in Delhi.

To create that distance so that I don't ask him. I continued to ask him the same questions, meanwhile one women protestor who was sitting started pulling clothes and mic to stop asking him. Then I told him to not touch me but she started snatching my mic and I wasnt allowing her — Parvina Purkayastha (@Parv05) February 27, 2020

Asking comfortable question is not my job Sir @KapilMishra_IND to answer or nor answer is your prerogative but to answer back physically and getting violent is no one's right! — Parvina Purkayastha (@Parv05) February 27, 2020

