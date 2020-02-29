Around the Web Watch: AR Rahman finds remixes ‘annoying,’ holds that original compositions are sacrosanct He said remixes, especially ones that don’t credit the original artist, are distortions of genuine work that “deserves respect.” Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is the first time I’m seeing him annoyed about something. And he’s not wrong. Remixes are killing our classics 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/33wNpH1fQa— 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@salmaninay) February 22, 2020 Also watch AR Rahman’s new single ‘You Got Me’ is a genre-hopping dance ditty Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. AR Rahman Music Read Comments Print