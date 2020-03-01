See how BJP workers and UP Police beating a man for showing black flag in PM Modi’s program in Prayagraj.



Do see how the policeman at the end dragging the protester by his hair.



Showing black flag is a crime ?

But “goli maaro...” is not a crime ! pic.twitter.com/VxAbtRYvVz — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) February 29, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh police detained four people after they showed black flags at a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Prayagraj on Saturday, the Times of India reported.

The protestors were beaten up by the public right after they waved the black flags. They are associated with the students’ wing of the Samajwadi Party, the report added.