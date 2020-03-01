Prayagraj: Police detain, and crowds manhandle, protestors with black flags at PM Modi’s rally
The protestors are reportedly associated with the students’ wing of the Samajwadi Party.
The Uttar Pradesh police detained four people after they showed black flags at a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Prayagraj on Saturday, the Times of India reported.
The protestors were beaten up by the public right after they waved the black flags. They are associated with the students’ wing of the Samajwadi Party, the report added.