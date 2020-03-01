Around the Web Watch: Glimpses of protests in London against Delhi violence, Citizenship Act The protest was organised outside the Indian High Commission in London. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Protests in London and 17 cities in Europe today. Undeterred by the wind, rain, cold from storm Jorge#WorldAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR #RejectCAA_NRC_NPR #AntiCAAProtests #Solidarity @boxervijender @nagma_morarji @ReallySwara @MirchiSayema @NabiyaKhan11 pic.twitter.com/4ZXipIPOyo— Mohd Nausher (@MohdNausher) March 1, 2020 London protest against genocide of Muslims in Delhi #DelhiBurning #DelhiPogrom2020 #WorldAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/LRotqmA88Y— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 29, 2020 Large gathering at protests in London despite being organized at short notice. The weather has not deterred us. We see your hate factory and the opression by your forces Modi & Shah #DelhiPogroms2020 #WorldAgainstDelhiViolence @zoo_bear @SAsiaSolidarity @SOASIndiaSoc @SASAF_UK pic.twitter.com/GHI2Jo0NLz— Netal (@netaldhawan) February 29, 2020 Outside India House the crowd chants#DelhiPogroms2020 #DelhiViolence@SASAF_UK @SOASIndiaSoc @SOASUNISON @SAsiaSolidarity https://t.co/NhIv4TMmBo pic.twitter.com/U6EC0jym2P— 譚巧瑜 Hau-Yu 🌹😷🖐️☝️ (@tamhauyu) February 29, 2020 Statement made today by @moazach of SASAF at the London protest organised alongside worldwide protests against #DelhiRiots and in solidarity with all those who have been injured and lost their lives in the systematic attack against Muslims#worldagainstdelhiviolence pic.twitter.com/GbIHAOUl95— South Asian Students Against Fascism UK (@SASAF_UK) February 29, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Citizenship Act Delhi violence Read Comments Print