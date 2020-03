#WATCH Bihar: Janata Dal (United) MLA from Nawada, Kaushal Yadav gets his legs massaged by party workers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. pic.twitter.com/5W2QUPtM3M — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

Janata Dal (United) member Kaushal Yadav, the MLA from Nawada, Bihar was caught on camera having his legs massaged by the party workers during a rally in Patna on Sunday. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI and has gone viral on social media.

Yadav was attending Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.