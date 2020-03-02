This is not in the Indian Parliament, but in the House of Lords, the Upper House of the UK Parliament. Watch this wonderful speech of Lord Alton of Liverpool on the Debates of CAA. "-- People all over India protesting against a draconian law that is communal and unconstitutional" pic.twitter.com/E6KOLDzK5i — JijoyMatts' (@jijoy_matt) March 1, 2020

Some members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament have termed India’s Citizenship Amendment Act divisive and expressed concerns about the rights of minorities in the country, the Times of India has reported.

During a debate on India’s citizenship law in February, Conservative Baroness Sugg, speaking on behalf of the British government, said that the protests across India “leave no doubt that this legislation is divisive”.

Lord Alton of Liverpool also spoke critically about the law (video above).