‘The police told us to throw stones’: BBC meets Delhi residents who took part in communal violence
At least 47 people have been killed so far in the Delhi violence.
In new video evidence released by BBC, members of the Hindu mob have admitted to the Delhi Police helping them pick stones and throw them towards Muslims.
“We did not have enough stones here, so the police brought some and told us to throw them,” Himanshu Rathor said in the video. The video also details incidents of violence perpetrated by the police against the Muslims.