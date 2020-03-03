Tired of robberies of tools and other things out of vehicles in their neighbourhood, a few California residents came up with an ingenious idea to deter the robbers.

In a Facebook post, Katie Camarena detailed how she placed a sprinkler with motion sensors on her family truck to drive away potential robbers. A video posted by Camarena on Facebook shows a man approaching the truck on a bicycle when the sprinkler went off. Startled, the man hurried away from the site.