Coronavirus: The World Health Organisation goes on TikTok to talk about protection WHO joined TikTok specifically to reach out to people about COVID19. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago @who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from #coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who