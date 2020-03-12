Watch: A Pakistani F16 jet crashed near Islamabad, killing its pilot Wing Commander Noman Akram
Akram was rehearsing for the March 23 National Day parade, the Pakistan Air Force said in a statement.
A Pakistan Air Force F16 fighter jet crashed at Shakarparian, near Islamabad on Wednesday. The pilot, Wing Commander Noman Akram, was reported dead by the PAF, according to BBC News. The PAF, in a statement, said that Akram was rehearsing for the March 23 National Day parade. A board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the accident’s cause.