Bengaluru’s South Division police department has taken the initiative to care for a few stray dogs that frequent the police station. Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) recounted that when the head commissioner came to visit the station, he saw a dog there and asked, “Why not do something nice for them?”

Since then, personnel at the station have been giving the pups collars, walking them and feeding them. According to officers, the dogs already act as pets, and even as guards when the station is empty. “They sit at the entrance and don’t allow any unknown persons to enter.”

