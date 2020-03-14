This little robot is being used to disinfect Hong Kong's subway trains during the #coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/Sb09swFQom — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 12, 2020

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway, which transports millions daily, has deployed a robot designed to disinfect trains and stations, to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

The robot (video above) is called the “Vapourised Hydrogen Peroxide Robot” (VHP Robot), said the company in a statement. Shaped like a small refrigerator, the machine automatically sprays a hydrogen peroxide solution to disinfect surfaces on the subway.

The robot’s spraying mechanism is designed to reach areas that manual cleaning staff cannot successfully disinfect by hand. According to reports, the robot will also be deployed in areas where a confirmed COVID-19 patient has been, to decontaminate the area.