Happiness!

China 🇨🇳 has gone from 15 000 new corona cases a day mid February to 15. Such an astonishing success!

When the last temporary hospital in Wuhan closed this week, medics were so excited that they did this.......



China’s central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019, is finally seeing new cases in single digits. Friday, March 13 reported five new cases, making it the second day in a row the tally has been less than ten. On Thursday, it was eight.

According to figures from China’s National Health Commission, excluding Wuhan, the Hubei province has reported no new infections for eight consecutive days. Among many measures that were taken to help contain, manage and mitigate the coronavirus in China were temporary hospitals set up after the initial outbreak.

In the video above, medics are seen celebrating and removing their surgical masks as the last temporary hospital in Wuhan is closed. According to Reuters, the total accumulated number of cases in mainland China is 80,813, where the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people.