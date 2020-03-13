T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted an Awadhi poem he wrote about the global COVID-19 outbreak on Friday. Here is a rough translation of Bachchan’s poem:

“Anyone and everyone say they have a cure.

Now whom to listen to, how to say it?

Someone says use fennel oil, another says amla juice.

Then they say stay put at home and don’t move a muscle.

Others say you don’t need to do any of these,

Just do not touch anybody without washing hands.

I say, okay, I will do all that you say.

Let’s see what Coronavirus can do then.”