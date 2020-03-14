Prince Charles (above) was one among several world leaders who are staying clear of handshakes as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads globally. Other world leaders too are adopting alternative forms of greeting.

One of these has been the traditional Indian “namaste”. The “wai” bow, a Thai greeting which involves hands joined together and a slight bow, has also been spotted.

US President Donald Trump , while demonstrating the “namaste”, said that he and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar did not shake hands, “We did this. I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there. It was easy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has also been seen greeting others the same way.

