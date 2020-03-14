‘It was an appeal to people’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on his ‘Go corona go’ chant
‘An appeal, a precaution, a suggestion.’
After Union Minister Ramdas Bandu Athawale was seen in Mumbai leading a chant to get “rid” of the COVID-19 outbreak, many were confused about how saying “Go Corona, go” would help combat the pandemic. With incredulity and derision being the reigning responses, the slogan even became the subject of remixes.
In an interview with Times Now (above), Athawale said the intention behind the chant was not for the virus to leave, but an “appeal to people to get out of places” where the virus goes. He went on to suggest that the slogan was a way to remind people to remain careful and vigilant.
