You saw the viral "Go Corona Go" video, I present to you the man with his version on that video.



What exactly did he mean when he raised go Corona go slogans?



“It was one slogan with various meaning. It showed concern, appeal, suggestion at once.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/RL2SOBU33x — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 13, 2020

After Union Minister Ramdas Bandu Athawale was seen in Mumbai leading a chant to get “rid” of the COVID-19 outbreak, many were confused about how saying “Go Corona, go” would help combat the pandemic. With incredulity and derision being the reigning responses, the slogan even became the subject of remixes.

In an interview with Times Now (above), Athawale said the intention behind the chant was not for the virus to leave, but an “appeal to people to get out of places” where the virus goes. He went on to suggest that the slogan was a way to remind people to remain careful and vigilant.

