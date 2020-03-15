Viral Video Watch: An accident at birth gave this pup the ‘golden unicorn’ look Rae the golden retriever was born with only one ear and when she grew older, it migrated to her forehead. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago this is rae, an accident at birth left her with her unusual and unique look 🦄(goldenunicornrae IG) pic.twitter.com/mtHFRO9Gj2— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 13, 2020 View this post on Instagram SEE GUYS, I can hear☺️🦄 #oneeardog #unicorndog #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #raeisearbackwards A post shared by Rae the 🦄 Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Dogs Print