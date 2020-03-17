Coronavirus: Drone footage across Italy shows deserted highways a week into nationwide lockdown
A solitary vehicle here and there is all that’s moving.
Of the many countries facing COVID-19, Italy has seen one of the worst outbreaks, leading to countrywide curbs and lockdowns that began on March 9.
As of Sunday, March 15, the country’s civil protection authority reported 368 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the country’s death toll hit 1,809. The number of positive cases in the country rose to 24,747 from 21,157 on Saturday, March 14.
Aerial footage (above) shows extremely deserted roads and highways across Northern Italy, while the Italian population has also been seen coming together through song and even balcony sport, despite being housebound.
