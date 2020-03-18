Benidorm + Coronavirus = Managerial mayhem!



As Spain becomes the fourth most infected nation in the world… Some Brits are doing their best to avoid virus precautions and carry on with their holiday as normal. pic.twitter.com/9r79Iz3LjZ — RT UK (@RTUKnews) March 16, 2020

As the number of cases infected by the novel coronavirus disease continues to rise, Spain has become the fourth worst-affected country in the world. According to the World Health Organization, Spain has registered 11,178 cases, and is behind China, Italy, and Iran.

However, the spike in the cases has not deterred the tourists in the Benidorm city from partying and staying outdoors. Despite a recommendation to stay indoors and practise social distancing, British tourists in Benidorm were filmed drinking alcohol in public places. Warnings from the police seemed to have little effect on them. “It’s just a flu that you need to get over. Have a beer, happy days,” one person said.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Spain is currently in a state of emergency in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. People have been banned from stepping out of their houses except to buy food, go to work, or seek medical help, for 15 days. WHO has reported that 491 people in Spain have lost their lives due to Covid-19 so far.