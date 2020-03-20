Brazilians bang pots and pans from their balconies to protest Jair Bolsanaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic 🔊 pic.twitter.com/lwCmxqfd27 — DW News (@dwnews) March 19, 2020

Residents of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro came to their windows in large numbers on Wednesday night, March 18, calling for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s resignation. According to reports, it was the biggest protest against Bolsonaro’s government to date.

Bolsonaro has been criticised widely for his response to the COVID-19 outbreak, calling precautionary measures “hysteria” and a “fantasy.” There are over 600 cases of the virus in Brazil, including two ministers. At least seven people have died.

Wednesday’s protests (video above) began during a televised speech by the president in the daytime, then resumed with more intensity later in the evening. People in tall buildings and houses across the country banged empty pots, switched their lights on and off and shouted “Bolsonaro out!”.

