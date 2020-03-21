Viral Video Coronavirus: U2’s Bono sings ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ for frontline workers, victims of Covid-19 ‘For the Italians who inspired it...for the Irish...for the doctors, nurses, carers on on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus U2 Read Comments Print