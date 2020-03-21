Watch: A farewell to a dead woman while maintaining social distancing in an Irish town
The parish was not allowed to congregate at the church.
County Kerry in Southwest Ireland saw an unusual wake in remembrance of a member of the local community, Betty Ryan. The community was unable to hold the usual wake at a church owing to restrictions on gathering that are in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, they found a way to pay their respects.
The people of the parish lined a two kilometre road leading up to her grave, maintaining a safe distance from one another throughout. Social media users have responded to the video expressing love and respect for the West Kerry community.