South Korea has set up 'phone booths' that can test people for the #coronavirus in just 7 minutes. The country has earned praise for its mass testing amid the #Covid19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/MXn4NkjSyb — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 19, 2020

A hospital in Seoul, South Korea has introduced a phone booth-style testing facility that allows medical staff to examine patients safely and swiftly. During the global pandemic of COVID-19, South Korea has garnered praise for its broad and efficient testing of citizens for the virus.

The testing booth includes a partition, with a phone through which patients can consult with medical professionals who then take sample swabs from the patient through arm length gloves fitted in the booth walls.

The booths are also built to negate any air leaks and are disinfected and ventilated after each test. Medical staff with the hospital said that while earlier they were able to test eight to nine samples a day, the booths have increased efficiency almost tenfold.