On the Electoral Bond issue | I don't remember the Electoral bond issue, frankly: Ranjan Gogoi, Ex- CJI & Rajya Sabha MP tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithGogoi. pic.twitter.com/Pce1d2pZE0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 21, 2020

Appearing on an interview on television channel Times Now, former Chief Justice of India and the newest member of Rajya Sabha, Ranjan Gogoi, has said that he does not remember the “electoral bond issue” that was widely discussed in the country in 2019 and was heard by a Supreme Court bench headed by him.

Electoral bonds are anonymous monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem them for money. The scheme was introduced in January 2018.

Here is the full video of Gogoi’s interview.