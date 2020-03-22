A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck north of Croatia’s capital Zagreb in the early hours of Sunday morning, news agency Reuters reported.

Videos posted on social media suggest widespread destruction in the Croatian capital. The Croatian government had announced a lockdown from the midnight of March 18 in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The earthquake forced people to step out of their homes where they have been living in isolation and gather on the streets, which can prove to be a public health disaster. Here are a few videos of the aftermath of the earthquake.

To all my friends in #Zagreb please take care.

5.3 #earthquake this morning & this just sent to me!

Let me know your safe if you can

Sending love. pic.twitter.com/H3A1FRxhrY — Anthony Posa (@AntsPosa) March 22, 2020